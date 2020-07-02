13338 MAGNOLIA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

In a wonderful Sherman Oaks neighborhood! From the moment you walk up the path and thru the beautiful garden you will fall in love. This delightful studio and 3/4 bath features a large living area with picture window, newer kitchen, lovely wood floors and dual heating and a/c unit. The ambiance is enhanced by terrific natural lighting, a patio and yard with mature landscaping and fruit trees, that is sure to delight, making it a great place for outdoor gathering enjoyment. This tasteful property awaits with open arms! Close to all Sherman Oaks offers -- fabulous shopping, dining, recreational areas, easy access to the West side and freeways. There is an attached 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house that can also be leased with this unit for an additional $2,995 per mo.