Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

13338 MAGNOLIA

13338 Magnolia Boulevard
Location

13338 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
In a wonderful Sherman Oaks neighborhood! From the moment you walk up the path and thru the beautiful garden you will fall in love. This delightful studio and 3/4 bath features a large living area with picture window, newer kitchen, lovely wood floors and dual heating and a/c unit. The ambiance is enhanced by terrific natural lighting, a patio and yard with mature landscaping and fruit trees, that is sure to delight, making it a great place for outdoor gathering enjoyment. This tasteful property awaits with open arms! Close to all Sherman Oaks offers -- fabulous shopping, dining, recreational areas, easy access to the West side and freeways. There is an attached 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house that can also be leased with this unit for an additional $2,995 per mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13338 MAGNOLIA have any available units?
13338 MAGNOLIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13338 MAGNOLIA have?
Some of 13338 MAGNOLIA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13338 MAGNOLIA currently offering any rent specials?
13338 MAGNOLIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13338 MAGNOLIA pet-friendly?
No, 13338 MAGNOLIA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13338 MAGNOLIA offer parking?
Yes, 13338 MAGNOLIA offers parking.
Does 13338 MAGNOLIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13338 MAGNOLIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13338 MAGNOLIA have a pool?
No, 13338 MAGNOLIA does not have a pool.
Does 13338 MAGNOLIA have accessible units?
No, 13338 MAGNOLIA does not have accessible units.
Does 13338 MAGNOLIA have units with dishwashers?
No, 13338 MAGNOLIA does not have units with dishwashers.

