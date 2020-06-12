1333 North KINGSLEY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautiful and spacious 1 bed, 1 bath has been renovated and is now available. This 2nd floor unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring brand-new stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, an upgraded bathroom, new blinds, air conditioning, and new paint. One parking spot included. Community laundry. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Just a short walk to the Hollywood & Western Metro Station, extremely close to West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, Franklin Village, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Hancock Park, Runyon Canyon & More!