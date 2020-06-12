All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:16 AM

1333 North KINGSLEY Drive

1333 North Kingsley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1333 North Kingsley Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful and spacious 1 bed, 1 bath has been renovated and is now available. This 2nd floor unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring brand-new stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, an upgraded bathroom, new blinds, air conditioning, and new paint. One parking spot included. Community laundry. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Just a short walk to the Hollywood & Western Metro Station, extremely close to West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, Franklin Village, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Hancock Park, Runyon Canyon & More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive have any available units?
1333 North KINGSLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive have?
Some of 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1333 North KINGSLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 North KINGSLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
