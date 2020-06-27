1332 North Formosa

Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,980* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,090* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,190* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,090/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this beautiful West Hollywood furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and cozy living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer! (ID #LAX56)



Designed With You In Mind



Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Pet Friendly

-Outdoor Parking



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This apartment is situated in West Hollywood, one of Los Angeles most exciting neighborhoods. WeHo, as the locals call it, has no shortage of restaurants, shopping and eclectic nightlife. From music venues along Sunset Boulevard to unmissable landmarks on Sunset Strip, the area will certainly keep you on your toes with a variety of activities. Dont miss the opportunity for an unforgettable Runyon Canyon hike to take in Hollywood from a new angle.



A Few Things To Note



-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.