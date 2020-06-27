All apartments in Los Angeles
1332 North Formosa
1332 North Formosa

1332 North Formosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1332 North Formosa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,980* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,090* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,190* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,090/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this beautiful West Hollywood furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and cozy living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer! (ID #LAX56)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Outdoor Parking

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This apartment is situated in West Hollywood, one of Los Angeles most exciting neighborhoods. WeHo, as the locals call it, has no shortage of restaurants, shopping and eclectic nightlife. From music venues along Sunset Boulevard to unmissable landmarks on Sunset Strip, the area will certainly keep you on your toes with a variety of activities. Dont miss the opportunity for an unforgettable Runyon Canyon hike to take in Hollywood from a new angle.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 North Formosa have any available units?
1332 North Formosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1332 North Formosa currently offering any rent specials?
1332 North Formosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 North Formosa pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 North Formosa is pet friendly.
Does 1332 North Formosa offer parking?
Yes, 1332 North Formosa offers parking.
Does 1332 North Formosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 North Formosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 North Formosa have a pool?
No, 1332 North Formosa does not have a pool.
Does 1332 North Formosa have accessible units?
No, 1332 North Formosa does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 North Formosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 North Formosa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1332 North Formosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 1332 North Formosa does not have units with air conditioning.
