Los Angeles, CA
13318 Mulholland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13318 Mulholland Drive

13318 Mulholland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13318 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Beverly Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Available for Long or Short Term Lease. Great for Special Events or Corporate Parties. Gated celebrity hideaway perched on top of
famous Mulholland Dr w/360 degree views. This entertainer's dream home was recently featured on 'The Apprentice' & includes a
long private drive with 6 car garage, pool, Jacuzzi spa, 2 media rooms plus 10 Plasma TV's , dining room & gourmet kitchen w/pizza
oven. Entertain w/4 bars, 3 large reception rooms & accommodations for several people. Beautifully landscaped w/pool and spa.
Perfect for all your entertaining needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13318 Mulholland Drive have any available units?
13318 Mulholland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13318 Mulholland Drive have?
Some of 13318 Mulholland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13318 Mulholland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13318 Mulholland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13318 Mulholland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13318 Mulholland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13318 Mulholland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13318 Mulholland Drive offers parking.
Does 13318 Mulholland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13318 Mulholland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13318 Mulholland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13318 Mulholland Drive has a pool.
Does 13318 Mulholland Drive have accessible units?
No, 13318 Mulholland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13318 Mulholland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13318 Mulholland Drive has units with dishwashers.
