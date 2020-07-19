13318 Mulholland Drive

Amenities
Available for Long or Short Term Lease. Great for Special Events or Corporate Parties. Gated celebrity hideaway perched on top of
famous Mulholland Dr w/360 degree views. This entertainer's dream home was recently featured on 'The Apprentice' & includes a
long private drive with 6 car garage, pool, Jacuzzi spa, 2 media rooms plus 10 Plasma TV's , dining room & gourmet kitchen w/pizza
oven. Entertain w/4 bars, 3 large reception rooms & accommodations for several people. Beautifully landscaped w/pool and spa.
Perfect for all your entertaining needs.