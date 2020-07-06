All apartments in Los Angeles
1331 South HUDSON Avenue
1331 South HUDSON Avenue

1331 South Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1331 South Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great home on a large lot in Longwood Highlands. 2 beds + 2 baths fully renovated with Central Heat and Air , Private Laundry Room, 1 Car Garage + 1 off street parking spot, Built in 1986, Private patio. ( or $4000 furnished ) .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 South HUDSON Avenue have any available units?
1331 South HUDSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 South HUDSON Avenue have?
Some of 1331 South HUDSON Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 South HUDSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1331 South HUDSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 South HUDSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1331 South HUDSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1331 South HUDSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1331 South HUDSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1331 South HUDSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 South HUDSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 South HUDSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1331 South HUDSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1331 South HUDSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1331 South HUDSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 South HUDSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 South HUDSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

