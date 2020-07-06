1331 South Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019 Olympic Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
parking
Great home on a large lot in Longwood Highlands. 2 beds + 2 baths fully renovated with Central Heat and Air , Private Laundry Room, 1 Car Garage + 1 off street parking spot, Built in 1986, Private patio. ( or $4000 furnished ) .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
