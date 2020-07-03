All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1331 7th Street Unit: 713

1331 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1331 West 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westlake

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your destination for a next level luxury experience in Downtown Los Angeles. Choose between our one, two and three bedroom apartment floor plans and see which home best fits your unique lifestyle. A mile away from L.A. Live, Staples Center and Los Angeles Convention Center. Available for stays over 30 days. Our pet friendly apartment community is equipped with the best amenities for your needs, including a bike repair area, a full kitchen, quartz countertops, washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 7th Street Unit: 713 have any available units?
1331 7th Street Unit: 713 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 7th Street Unit: 713 have?
Some of 1331 7th Street Unit: 713's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 7th Street Unit: 713 currently offering any rent specials?
1331 7th Street Unit: 713 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 7th Street Unit: 713 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 7th Street Unit: 713 is pet friendly.
Does 1331 7th Street Unit: 713 offer parking?
Yes, 1331 7th Street Unit: 713 offers parking.
Does 1331 7th Street Unit: 713 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 7th Street Unit: 713 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 7th Street Unit: 713 have a pool?
No, 1331 7th Street Unit: 713 does not have a pool.
Does 1331 7th Street Unit: 713 have accessible units?
No, 1331 7th Street Unit: 713 does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 7th Street Unit: 713 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 7th Street Unit: 713 does not have units with dishwashers.

