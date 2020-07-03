1331 7th Street Unit: 713

Amenities

Your destination for a next level luxury experience in Downtown Los Angeles. Choose between our one, two and three bedroom apartment floor plans and see which home best fits your unique lifestyle. A mile away from L.A. Live, Staples Center and Los Angeles Convention Center. Available for stays over 30 days. Our pet friendly apartment community is equipped with the best amenities for your needs, including a bike repair area, a full kitchen, quartz countertops, washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and much more.