Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

13309 Woodbridge Street 203

13309 Woodbridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

13309 Woodbridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
1 MONTHS FREE ENZO APARTMENTS: BRAND NEW UNITS - Property Id: 211793

PLEASE CALL 818-790-6070 FOR MORE INFO
RENT SPECIAL: 1 MONTH FREE AND DISCOUNTED SECURITY DEPOSIT
Conveniently Located Near Ventura Blvd, Restaurants, Shopping, Easy Freeway Access, Excellent Schools, Fashion Square Mall, Sherman Oaks Galleria, Universal City Walk, Cafe's, And MORE!!

Stylish Industrial Vibe. Architectural Design. Full Size Stacked Washer & Dryer In Unit For Your Convenience. Energy Efficient LED Recessed Lighting. Dual Pane Windows Throughout & High Ceilings. Generous Sized Balconies With Amazing Views. Secured Subterranean Parking Garage With Electric Car Charger Station. FREE Wi-Fi Fitness Center With State of the Art Equipment, TV's, Refreshment Bar. Controlled Access With Security Cameras Throughout. Sizable Elevator. Sun Deck With Patio Furniture & BBQ Perfect For You And Your Guests To Enjoy! ENZO Is "GREEN" Solar Powered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211793
Property Id 211793

(RLNE5635518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13309 Woodbridge Street 203 have any available units?
13309 Woodbridge Street 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13309 Woodbridge Street 203 have?
Some of 13309 Woodbridge Street 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13309 Woodbridge Street 203 currently offering any rent specials?
13309 Woodbridge Street 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13309 Woodbridge Street 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13309 Woodbridge Street 203 is pet friendly.
Does 13309 Woodbridge Street 203 offer parking?
Yes, 13309 Woodbridge Street 203 offers parking.
Does 13309 Woodbridge Street 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13309 Woodbridge Street 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13309 Woodbridge Street 203 have a pool?
No, 13309 Woodbridge Street 203 does not have a pool.
Does 13309 Woodbridge Street 203 have accessible units?
No, 13309 Woodbridge Street 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 13309 Woodbridge Street 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13309 Woodbridge Street 203 has units with dishwashers.

