13309 Woodbridge Street 203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access

1 MONTHS FREE ENZO APARTMENTS: BRAND NEW UNITS - Property Id: 211793



PLEASE CALL 818-790-6070 FOR MORE INFO

RENT SPECIAL: 1 MONTH FREE AND DISCOUNTED SECURITY DEPOSIT

Conveniently Located Near Ventura Blvd, Restaurants, Shopping, Easy Freeway Access, Excellent Schools, Fashion Square Mall, Sherman Oaks Galleria, Universal City Walk, Cafe's, And MORE!!



Stylish Industrial Vibe. Architectural Design. Full Size Stacked Washer & Dryer In Unit For Your Convenience. Energy Efficient LED Recessed Lighting. Dual Pane Windows Throughout & High Ceilings. Generous Sized Balconies With Amazing Views. Secured Subterranean Parking Garage With Electric Car Charger Station. FREE Wi-Fi Fitness Center With State of the Art Equipment, TV's, Refreshment Bar. Controlled Access With Security Cameras Throughout. Sizable Elevator. Sun Deck With Patio Furniture & BBQ Perfect For You And Your Guests To Enjoy! ENZO Is "GREEN" Solar Powered.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211793

Property Id 211793



(RLNE5635518)