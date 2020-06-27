1329 LACHMAN Lane

Amenities
Light and bright four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-story home for lease with commanding jetliner ocean and city light views. The house has a nice sense of indoor-outdoor flow with an abundance of natural light. All four bedrooms run along one side of the house, and are close to each other. Panoramic ocean and city light views from the master suite, kitchen, family room, and secluded grassy backyard. Centrally located, close to hiking trails, beach, schools, and just a short distance to the Palisades Village. This charming home offers privacy while still being easily accessible to town. Lease term to be a maximum is 6-8 months, no longer!