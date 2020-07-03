All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1328 Ravenna Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1328 Ravenna Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

1328 Ravenna Avenue

1328 North Ravenna Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1328 North Ravenna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 bedroom, 1 bath, and 1 car garage, close to schools, shopping centers and all major freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Ravenna Avenue have any available units?
1328 Ravenna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1328 Ravenna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Ravenna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Ravenna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1328 Ravenna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1328 Ravenna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1328 Ravenna Avenue offers parking.
Does 1328 Ravenna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Ravenna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Ravenna Avenue have a pool?
No, 1328 Ravenna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Ravenna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1328 Ravenna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Ravenna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Ravenna Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Ravenna Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Ravenna Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College