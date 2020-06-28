Rent Calculator
13278 Mercer Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:06 AM
13278 Mercer Street
13278 Mercer Street
13278 Mercer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima
Not lived in since its recent remodel, this beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bath house offers 1640 sq ft of living space and is ready for you to move in.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 13278 Mercer Street have any available units?
13278 Mercer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 13278 Mercer Street currently offering any rent specials?
13278 Mercer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13278 Mercer Street pet-friendly?
No, 13278 Mercer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 13278 Mercer Street offer parking?
No, 13278 Mercer Street does not offer parking.
Does 13278 Mercer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13278 Mercer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13278 Mercer Street have a pool?
No, 13278 Mercer Street does not have a pool.
Does 13278 Mercer Street have accessible units?
No, 13278 Mercer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13278 Mercer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13278 Mercer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13278 Mercer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13278 Mercer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
