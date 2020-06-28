All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13278 Mercer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13278 Mercer Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:06 AM

13278 Mercer Street

13278 Mercer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13278 Mercer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Not lived in since its recent remodel, this beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bath house offers 1640 sq ft of living space and is ready for you to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13278 Mercer Street have any available units?
13278 Mercer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 13278 Mercer Street currently offering any rent specials?
13278 Mercer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13278 Mercer Street pet-friendly?
No, 13278 Mercer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13278 Mercer Street offer parking?
No, 13278 Mercer Street does not offer parking.
Does 13278 Mercer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13278 Mercer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13278 Mercer Street have a pool?
No, 13278 Mercer Street does not have a pool.
Does 13278 Mercer Street have accessible units?
No, 13278 Mercer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13278 Mercer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13278 Mercer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13278 Mercer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13278 Mercer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College