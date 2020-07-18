1327 W. 37th Place

Amenities

STUDENT HOUSING now available for lease! Perfect for USC students/nurses/working professionals. Total of 6 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms in a two-year-old newly constructed, semi-furnished home. Rooms can be rented out individually or in groups. Each room is $895/month. Discounts available for groups!



-Bedroom: Private bedroom with keypad lock.

-Bathrooms: Shared bathroom with one other tenant plus an additional half bathroom for the common area.

-Semi-Furnished! Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Common area furnishings and additional mini fridges will be provided. External security cameras installed for added safety.

-Utilities: Tenant shares responsibility for utilities with housemates.

-Parking: Gated parking space available first-come, first serve at an additional cost.

-Location: Within quarter mile of USC, in the USC Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Patrol and Response Area. Close to EXPO Subway Line, restaurants, supermarket,with easy access to freeway.

-Lease Details: Minimum 1 year lease. First month’s rent of $895 +1650 security deposit +$150 cleaning fee due at lease signing. Application will be provided after viewing. $30 credit and background check required. Guarantors/Co-Signers accepted.

-Availability: At time of posting, some rooms available immediately while others are available 8/1/2020 (or sooner). Be sure to verify availability.



To schedule a viewing, please share a little about yourself/your group