1327 W. 37th Place

Amenities
STUDENT HOUSING now available for lease! Perfect for USC students/nurses/working professionals. Total of 6 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms in a two-year-old newly constructed, semi-furnished home. Rooms can be rented out individually or in groups. Each room is $895/month. Discounts available for groups!
-Bedroom: Private bedroom with keypad lock.
-Bathrooms: Shared bathroom with one other tenant plus an additional half bathroom for the common area.
-Semi-Furnished! Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Common area furnishings and additional mini fridges will be provided. External security cameras installed for added safety.
-Utilities: Tenant shares responsibility for utilities with housemates.
-Parking: Gated parking space available first-come, first serve at an additional cost.
-Location: Within quarter mile of USC, in the USC Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Patrol and Response Area. Close to EXPO Subway Line, restaurants, supermarket,with easy access to freeway.
-Lease Details: Minimum 1 year lease. First month’s rent of $895 +1650 security deposit +$150 cleaning fee due at lease signing. Application will be provided after viewing. $30 credit and background check required. Guarantors/Co-Signers accepted.
-Availability: At time of posting, some rooms available immediately while others are available 8/1/2020 (or sooner). Be sure to verify availability.
To schedule a viewing, please share a little about yourself/your group