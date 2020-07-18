All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

1327 W. 37th Place

1327 West 37th Place · (323) 454-3393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1327 West 37th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$895

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2358 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
parking
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
STUDENT HOUSING now available for lease! Perfect for USC students/nurses/working professionals. Total of 6 bedrooms/3.5 bathrooms in a two-year-old newly constructed, semi-furnished home. Rooms can be rented out individually or in groups. Each room is $895/month. Discounts available for groups!

-Bedroom: Private bedroom with keypad lock.
-Bathrooms: Shared bathroom with one other tenant plus an additional half bathroom for the common area.
-Semi-Furnished! Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Common area furnishings and additional mini fridges will be provided. External security cameras installed for added safety.
-Utilities: Tenant shares responsibility for utilities with housemates.
-Parking: Gated parking space available first-come, first serve at an additional cost.
-Location: Within quarter mile of USC, in the USC Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Patrol and Response Area. Close to EXPO Subway Line, restaurants, supermarket,with easy access to freeway.
-Lease Details: Minimum 1 year lease. First month’s rent of $895 +1650 security deposit +$150 cleaning fee due at lease signing. Application will be provided after viewing. $30 credit and background check required. Guarantors/Co-Signers accepted.
-Availability: At time of posting, some rooms available immediately while others are available 8/1/2020 (or sooner). Be sure to verify availability.

To schedule a viewing, please share a little about yourself/your group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 W. 37th Place have any available units?
1327 W. 37th Place has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 W. 37th Place have?
Some of 1327 W. 37th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 W. 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1327 W. 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 W. 37th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1327 W. 37th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1327 W. 37th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1327 W. 37th Place offers parking.
Does 1327 W. 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 W. 37th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 W. 37th Place have a pool?
No, 1327 W. 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1327 W. 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 1327 W. 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 W. 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 W. 37th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
