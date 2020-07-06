1327 S Westgate

Amenities

Stunning 2 bedroom apartment...Check it out !!! - Property Id: 172341



This is a spacious (1,450 sq. feet) 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment located in one of the most vibrant parts of Los Angeles, the Brentwood/West LA/Westwood triangle. It's strategic location makes the beautiful beaches of Santa Monica and the cultural excitement of Beverly Hills accessible by public or private transport. Need a world class education? UCLA and powerhouse Santa Monica College are just a few minutes away. The unit features; hardwood floors, fireplace, open space balcony, 20 ft. ceilings (on some more expensive units), central air conditioning, 2 car parking spot. It is also wheelchair accessible and pet friendly (with agreement and pet deposit). Rent starts at $3,195.00 (price will increase base on design, features and improvements done) with security deposit equal to a months rent. Questions? Need to schedule a visit? Please don't hesitate to contact our manager via email or text.

