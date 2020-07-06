All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

1327 S Westgate

1327 South Westgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1327 South Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Stunning 2 bedroom apartment...Check it out !!! - Property Id: 172341

This is a spacious (1,450 sq. feet) 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment located in one of the most vibrant parts of Los Angeles, the Brentwood/West LA/Westwood triangle. It's strategic location makes the beautiful beaches of Santa Monica and the cultural excitement of Beverly Hills accessible by public or private transport. Need a world class education? UCLA and powerhouse Santa Monica College are just a few minutes away. The unit features; hardwood floors, fireplace, open space balcony, 20 ft. ceilings (on some more expensive units), central air conditioning, 2 car parking spot. It is also wheelchair accessible and pet friendly (with agreement and pet deposit). Rent starts at $3,195.00 (price will increase base on design, features and improvements done) with security deposit equal to a months rent. Questions? Need to schedule a visit? Please don't hesitate to contact our manager via email or text.
Property Id 172341

(RLNE5548071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 S Westgate have any available units?
1327 S Westgate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 S Westgate have?
Some of 1327 S Westgate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 S Westgate currently offering any rent specials?
1327 S Westgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 S Westgate pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 S Westgate is pet friendly.
Does 1327 S Westgate offer parking?
Yes, 1327 S Westgate offers parking.
Does 1327 S Westgate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 S Westgate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 S Westgate have a pool?
No, 1327 S Westgate does not have a pool.
Does 1327 S Westgate have accessible units?
Yes, 1327 S Westgate has accessible units.
Does 1327 S Westgate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 S Westgate has units with dishwashers.

