Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 48
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13247 Constable Avenue
13247 Constable Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
13247 Constable Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills North
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13247 Constable Avenue have any available units?
13247 Constable Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13247 Constable Avenue have?
Some of 13247 Constable Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13247 Constable Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13247 Constable Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13247 Constable Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13247 Constable Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 13247 Constable Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13247 Constable Avenue offers parking.
Does 13247 Constable Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13247 Constable Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13247 Constable Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13247 Constable Avenue has a pool.
Does 13247 Constable Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13247 Constable Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13247 Constable Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13247 Constable Avenue has units with dishwashers.
