Los Angeles, CA
13247 Constable Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13247 Constable Avenue

13247 Constable Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Location

13247 Constable Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13247 Constable Avenue have any available units?
13247 Constable Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13247 Constable Avenue have?
Some of 13247 Constable Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13247 Constable Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13247 Constable Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13247 Constable Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13247 Constable Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13247 Constable Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13247 Constable Avenue offers parking.
Does 13247 Constable Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13247 Constable Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13247 Constable Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13247 Constable Avenue has a pool.
Does 13247 Constable Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13247 Constable Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13247 Constable Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13247 Constable Avenue has units with dishwashers.
