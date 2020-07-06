Amenities
Available 08/10/20 Fantastic 2B1B Near USC - Property Id: 226405
One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)
Location: 1324 W 36th St
Utilities not included: $2,500
Utilities included: $2,700
Room type: 2 Bed 1 Bath
Rent: $1300-1400 per month, $200 extra if share this room with another person.
Tripalink U-Living is a classic 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment on the west of USC. This apartment is PERFECT for those that need to be close to campus.
Amenities:
? 3-minute ride to USC
? Located within the USC DPS Portal Area
? Utilities included (electricity, gas, internet, and water)
? AC
? Fridge
? Stove
? Oven
? Microwave
? Fully Furnished apartment with an equipped kitchen, a couch, and a dining table. A Bed, a desk, and a chair are provided in the bedroom
? In-unit Washer/Dryer
? On-Site Parking Services
? Tripalink Shuttle Bus to commute from home to campus and Ralphs
? Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom)
? Brand-new bedding essentials
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226405
No Pets Allowed
