in unit laundry garbage disposal parking air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Available 08/10/20 Fantastic 2B1B Near USC - Property Id: 226405



One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)

Location: 1324 W 36th St

Utilities not included: $2,500

Utilities included: $2,700

Room type: 2 Bed 1 Bath

Rent: $1300-1400 per month, $200 extra if share this room with another person.



Tripalink U-Living is a classic 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment on the west of USC. This apartment is PERFECT for those that need to be close to campus.



Amenities:

? 3-minute ride to USC

? Located within the USC DPS Portal Area

? Utilities included (electricity, gas, internet, and water)

? AC

? Fridge

? Stove

? Oven

? Microwave

? Fully Furnished apartment with an equipped kitchen, a couch, and a dining table. A Bed, a desk, and a chair are provided in the bedroom

? In-unit Washer/Dryer

? On-Site Parking Services

? Tripalink Shuttle Bus to commute from home to campus and Ralphs

? Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom)

? Brand-new bedding essentials

No Pets Allowed



