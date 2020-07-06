All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

1324 W 36Th St

1324 West 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1324 West 36th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 08/10/20 Fantastic 2B1B Near USC - Property Id: 226405

One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)
Location: 1324 W 36th St
Utilities not included: $2,500
Utilities included: $2,700
Room type: 2 Bed 1 Bath
Rent: $1300-1400 per month, $200 extra if share this room with another person.

Tripalink U-Living is a classic 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment on the west of USC. This apartment is PERFECT for those that need to be close to campus.

Amenities:
? 3-minute ride to USC
? Located within the USC DPS Portal Area
? Utilities included (electricity, gas, internet, and water)
? AC
? Fridge
? Stove
? Oven
? Microwave
? Fully Furnished apartment with an equipped kitchen, a couch, and a dining table. A Bed, a desk, and a chair are provided in the bedroom
? In-unit Washer/Dryer
? On-Site Parking Services
? Tripalink Shuttle Bus to commute from home to campus and Ralphs
? Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom)
? Brand-new bedding essentials
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226405
Property Id 226405

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573424)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 W 36Th St have any available units?
1324 W 36Th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 W 36Th St have?
Some of 1324 W 36Th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 W 36Th St currently offering any rent specials?
1324 W 36Th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 W 36Th St pet-friendly?
No, 1324 W 36Th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1324 W 36Th St offer parking?
Yes, 1324 W 36Th St offers parking.
Does 1324 W 36Th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 W 36Th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 W 36Th St have a pool?
No, 1324 W 36Th St does not have a pool.
Does 1324 W 36Th St have accessible units?
No, 1324 W 36Th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 W 36Th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 W 36Th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
