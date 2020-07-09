Rent Calculator
13239 ST CUMPSTON
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13239 ST CUMPSTON
13239 Cumpston Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
13239 Cumpston Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13239 ST CUMPSTON have any available units?
13239 ST CUMPSTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 13239 ST CUMPSTON currently offering any rent specials?
13239 ST CUMPSTON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13239 ST CUMPSTON pet-friendly?
No, 13239 ST CUMPSTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 13239 ST CUMPSTON offer parking?
Yes, 13239 ST CUMPSTON offers parking.
Does 13239 ST CUMPSTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13239 ST CUMPSTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13239 ST CUMPSTON have a pool?
No, 13239 ST CUMPSTON does not have a pool.
Does 13239 ST CUMPSTON have accessible units?
No, 13239 ST CUMPSTON does not have accessible units.
Does 13239 ST CUMPSTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 13239 ST CUMPSTON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13239 ST CUMPSTON have units with air conditioning?
No, 13239 ST CUMPSTON does not have units with air conditioning.
