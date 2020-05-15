13239 ADDISON Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy a quiet lifestyle in this updated, charming Craftsman on a tree-lined street in Hidden Woods. Relax sipping your coffee on the front porch swing or unwind on the spacious, secluded outdoor patio. With shops, restaurants and freeway access nearby, all the modern conveniences are just minutes away. This home provides plenty of vintage charm: hardwood floors, built-in cabinets, and 3 working fireplaces. The updated, open concept kitchen provides plenty of storage, modern Thermador appliances, and a large island. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, fireplace and French doors opening to the outdoor living area. Gardening services are included at this property which includes lush landscaping and fruit trees. Family friendly neighborhood with plenty of great schools to choose from make this the perfect place to call home!