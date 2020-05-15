All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
13239 ADDISON Street
13239 ADDISON Street

13239 Addison Street · No Longer Available
Location

13239 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Enjoy a quiet lifestyle in this updated, charming Craftsman on a tree-lined street in Hidden Woods. Relax sipping your coffee on the front porch swing or unwind on the spacious, secluded outdoor patio. With shops, restaurants and freeway access nearby, all the modern conveniences are just minutes away. This home provides plenty of vintage charm: hardwood floors, built-in cabinets, and 3 working fireplaces. The updated, open concept kitchen provides plenty of storage, modern Thermador appliances, and a large island. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, fireplace and French doors opening to the outdoor living area. Gardening services are included at this property which includes lush landscaping and fruit trees. Family friendly neighborhood with plenty of great schools to choose from make this the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13239 ADDISON Street have any available units?
13239 ADDISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13239 ADDISON Street have?
Some of 13239 ADDISON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13239 ADDISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
13239 ADDISON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13239 ADDISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 13239 ADDISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13239 ADDISON Street offer parking?
No, 13239 ADDISON Street does not offer parking.
Does 13239 ADDISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13239 ADDISON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13239 ADDISON Street have a pool?
No, 13239 ADDISON Street does not have a pool.
Does 13239 ADDISON Street have accessible units?
No, 13239 ADDISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13239 ADDISON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13239 ADDISON Street has units with dishwashers.
