1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:58 PM

1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue

1322 S Meadowbrook Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1322 S Meadowbrook Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
ABSOLUTELY stunning brand new remodel. Spacious bright 4 bedroom 3 bath home with an enchanting large yard perfect for entertaining. Everything in the house is new and never been lived in. Call agent to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue have any available units?
1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue offers parking.
Does 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 MEADOWBROOK Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
