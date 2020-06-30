All apartments in Los Angeles
13206 La Tierra Way

13206 La Tierra Way · No Longer Available
Location

13206 La Tierra Way, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Large family home now available in the Mountain Glen Terrace GATED community - Large family home now available in the Mountain Glen Terrace GATED community in Sylmar. Offering 2615 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. .. Open floor plan with good size kitchen, family room, living room, inside laundry room, attached garage, grassy yard, a huge upstairs bonus room and so much more. New remodeled house with wood flooring, countertop, steel appliances. HOA amenities include community park with basketball court, tot lot, huge sparkling pool & spa with VIEWS of Mountain ranges, El Cariso Golf Course and walking distance to Mission Community College. Very convenient location with close proximity to 3 freeways.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3516295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13206 La Tierra Way have any available units?
13206 La Tierra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13206 La Tierra Way have?
Some of 13206 La Tierra Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13206 La Tierra Way currently offering any rent specials?
13206 La Tierra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13206 La Tierra Way pet-friendly?
No, 13206 La Tierra Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13206 La Tierra Way offer parking?
Yes, 13206 La Tierra Way offers parking.
Does 13206 La Tierra Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13206 La Tierra Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13206 La Tierra Way have a pool?
Yes, 13206 La Tierra Way has a pool.
Does 13206 La Tierra Way have accessible units?
No, 13206 La Tierra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13206 La Tierra Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13206 La Tierra Way does not have units with dishwashers.

