13206 La Tierra Way

Large family home now available in the Mountain Glen Terrace GATED community - Large family home now available in the Mountain Glen Terrace GATED community in Sylmar. Offering 2615 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. .. Open floor plan with good size kitchen, family room, living room, inside laundry room, attached garage, grassy yard, a huge upstairs bonus room and so much more. New remodeled house with wood flooring, countertop, steel appliances. HOA amenities include community park with basketball court, tot lot, huge sparkling pool & spa with VIEWS of Mountain ranges, El Cariso Golf Course and walking distance to Mission Community College. Very convenient location with close proximity to 3 freeways.



No Cats Allowed



