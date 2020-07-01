All apartments in Los Angeles
13200 Cumpston St

13200 Cumpston Street · No Longer Available
Location

13200 Cumpston Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous House New Remodeled In Sherman Oaks! - Property Id: 212479

Gorgeous House in Sherman Oaks New Stunning Remodeled Available fully furnished or unfurnished. Living at it's finest, this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in heart of Sherman Oaks on a quiet upscale neighborhood and cul de sac street, few blocks from Ventura Blvd, Fashion Square Mall, shopping, restaurants, and nightlife. The house Includes Newly installed central AC and heating, fireplace, laminate & tile flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, Indoor BBQ pit, laundry a large master suite with a beautiful tiled bathroom, 2 car parking in front and driveway. The home underwent a gorgeous remodel with custom paint, granite countertops, travertine tile shower walls and flooring, a gorgeous rear back yard with patio area including pool and Jacuzzi. Get ready to enjoy all that grate things this house and the neighborhood living has to offer. One year lease required.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13200 Cumpston St have any available units?
13200 Cumpston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13200 Cumpston St have?
Some of 13200 Cumpston St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13200 Cumpston St currently offering any rent specials?
13200 Cumpston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13200 Cumpston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13200 Cumpston St is pet friendly.
Does 13200 Cumpston St offer parking?
Yes, 13200 Cumpston St offers parking.
Does 13200 Cumpston St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13200 Cumpston St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13200 Cumpston St have a pool?
Yes, 13200 Cumpston St has a pool.
Does 13200 Cumpston St have accessible units?
No, 13200 Cumpston St does not have accessible units.
Does 13200 Cumpston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13200 Cumpston St has units with dishwashers.

