1317 S. Westgate Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

1317 S. Westgate Ave

1317 South Westgate Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1317 South Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Spacious upper unit with hardwood floors throughout, balcony, central air & heat, and washer & dryer. 3-story contemporary elevator building just south of Brentwood. Tandem parking in the gated garage. Pet friendly with an extra $350 deposit per pet.
.

Amenities: Hardwood floors, Balcony / patio, Elevator, Upper.
Utilities: water.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer.
Parking: 1
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-1-bed-1-bath/2262/

IT490616 - IT49CW2262

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 S. Westgate Ave have any available units?
1317 S. Westgate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 S. Westgate Ave have?
Some of 1317 S. Westgate Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 S. Westgate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1317 S. Westgate Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 S. Westgate Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 S. Westgate Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1317 S. Westgate Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1317 S. Westgate Ave does offer parking.
Does 1317 S. Westgate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 S. Westgate Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 S. Westgate Ave have a pool?
No, 1317 S. Westgate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1317 S. Westgate Ave have accessible units?
No, 1317 S. Westgate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 S. Westgate Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 S. Westgate Ave has units with dishwashers.
