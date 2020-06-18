1317 S. Westgate Ave

Amenities
Spacious upper unit with hardwood floors throughout, balcony, central air & heat, and washer & dryer. 3-story contemporary elevator building just south of Brentwood. Tandem parking in the gated garage. Pet friendly with an extra $350 deposit per pet.
Amenities: Hardwood floors, Balcony / patio, Elevator, Upper.
Utilities: water.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer.
Parking: 1
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-1-bed-1-bath/2262/
IT490616 - IT49CW2262