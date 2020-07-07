All apartments in Los Angeles
13145 Bromont Avenue

13145 Bromont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13145 Bromont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOVELY 3 BED PLUS 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH DIRECT ACCESS ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE IN A GATED COMMUNITY. COMMUNITY POOL ON THE GROUNDS. THERE IS A LOFT ON SECOND FLOOR WHICH CAN SERVE AS A FOURTH BEDROOM. THE FIRST FLOOR IS TILED AND THE STAIRS AND SECOND FLOOR IS NEW BAMBOO WOOD FLOORING. THE BATHROOMS ARE IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND . FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. SMALL PET ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13145 Bromont Avenue have any available units?
13145 Bromont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13145 Bromont Avenue have?
Some of 13145 Bromont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13145 Bromont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13145 Bromont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13145 Bromont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13145 Bromont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13145 Bromont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13145 Bromont Avenue offers parking.
Does 13145 Bromont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13145 Bromont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13145 Bromont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13145 Bromont Avenue has a pool.
Does 13145 Bromont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13145 Bromont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13145 Bromont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13145 Bromont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

