13145 Bromont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOVELY 3 BED PLUS 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH DIRECT ACCESS ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE IN A GATED COMMUNITY. COMMUNITY POOL ON THE GROUNDS. THERE IS A LOFT ON SECOND FLOOR WHICH CAN SERVE AS A FOURTH BEDROOM. THE FIRST FLOOR IS TILED AND THE STAIRS AND SECOND FLOOR IS NEW BAMBOO WOOD FLOORING. THE BATHROOMS ARE IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND . FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. SMALL PET ALLOWED.