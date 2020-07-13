All apartments in Los Angeles
1314 Sutherland
1314 Sutherland

1314 Sutherland Street · (213) 873-3395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1314 Sutherland Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1314 Sutherland.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
The apartments at 1314 Sutherland St are conveniently located in the popular Echo Park neighborhood of LA. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's hottest bars and restaurants, best shopping destinations and public transportation. Check out the popular plant based bistro, Sage, grab a glass of wine with friends at El Prado or cozy up with your laptop at Eightfold Coffee.

You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in LA in our newly renovated apartments and live where you love with at 1314 Sutherland St.

Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Under 20 pounds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Sutherland have any available units?
1314 Sutherland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 Sutherland have?
Some of 1314 Sutherland's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Sutherland currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Sutherland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Sutherland pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 Sutherland is pet friendly.
Does 1314 Sutherland offer parking?
No, 1314 Sutherland does not offer parking.
Does 1314 Sutherland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Sutherland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Sutherland have a pool?
No, 1314 Sutherland does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Sutherland have accessible units?
No, 1314 Sutherland does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Sutherland have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Sutherland does not have units with dishwashers.
