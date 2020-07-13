Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

The apartments at 1314 Sutherland St are conveniently located in the popular Echo Park neighborhood of LA. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's hottest bars and restaurants, best shopping destinations and public transportation. Check out the popular plant based bistro, Sage, grab a glass of wine with friends at El Prado or cozy up with your laptop at Eightfold Coffee.



You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in LA in our newly renovated apartments and live where you love with at 1314 Sutherland St.



