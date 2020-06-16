1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access new construction

Virtual Walk Through Video at https://youtu.be/VefLw3mwNbQ



Extremely unique one bed plus den, plus massive living room loft! 15' ceilings, in unit laundry, stainless kitchen, real hardwood floors! Previous tenants installed a wall in the upper loft area which separates off the an entry room, this can now be used as a second bedroom, office, or studio space! Only one of its kind in the building. Check it out while it still lasts.



New Construction 2019! Come view our new artist lofts today! This one bedroom has a separate den area, as well as large semi-private loft above. The loft offers hardwood floors, stainless kitchen, beautiful views of DTLA to the south. Designed for creative types, with very spacious floor plans, bright light, and soaring 15 foot high ceilings! Perfect for entertaining, or recharging after a long day.



Sip coffee on your private patio or balcony, or cook up a feast in your stainless kitchen. Large open floor plans are a perfect canvas for you to customize. Located on Sunset Blvd just below Dodger Stadium, with all the fun of Echo Park steps away. Only a short Lyft to DTLA, or Silver Lake!

New Construction Lofts with Fiber Internet, Elevator, Onsite Manager, Double Height Ceilings, All Homes offer unique floor plans with quartz counters, stainless appliances, authentic hardwood floors and In-Unit Laundry.