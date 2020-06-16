All apartments in Los Angeles
1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311

1313 Sunset Boulevard · (213) 238-5808
Location

1313 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Virtual Walk Through Video at https://youtu.be/VefLw3mwNbQ

Extremely unique one bed plus den, plus massive living room loft! 15' ceilings, in unit laundry, stainless kitchen, real hardwood floors! Previous tenants installed a wall in the upper loft area which separates off the an entry room, this can now be used as a second bedroom, office, or studio space! Only one of its kind in the building. Check it out while it still lasts.

New Construction 2019! Come view our new artist lofts today! This one bedroom has a separate den area, as well as large semi-private loft above. The loft offers hardwood floors, stainless kitchen, beautiful views of DTLA to the south. Designed for creative types, with very spacious floor plans, bright light, and soaring 15 foot high ceilings! Perfect for entertaining, or recharging after a long day.

Sip coffee on your private patio or balcony, or cook up a feast in your stainless kitchen. Large open floor plans are a perfect canvas for you to customize. Located on Sunset Blvd just below Dodger Stadium, with all the fun of Echo Park steps away. Only a short Lyft to DTLA, or Silver Lake!
New Construction Lofts with Fiber Internet, Elevator, Onsite Manager, Double Height Ceilings, All Homes offer unique floor plans with quartz counters, stainless appliances, authentic hardwood floors and In-Unit Laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 have any available units?
1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 have?
Some of 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 does offer parking.
Does 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 have a pool?
No, 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 have accessible units?
Yes, 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 has accessible units.
Does 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311 has units with dishwashers.
