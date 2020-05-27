All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:33 AM

1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204

1313 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1313 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
This townhouse style two bedroom two and a half bath offers an industrial vibe on the entry level with concrete floors, and half bath. Upstairs we find a soaring 15 foot ceiling with inviting hardwood floors with in-unit laundry, Central Air Conditioning and Heating, a full kitchen with stainless appliances and separate bedrooms with their own en-suite full baths. Brand new in 2019. Be among the first to call 1313 Sunset home! All floor plans, additional photos, and virtual walk-through available at 1313sunset.com.

New Construction! Fiber Internet with massive fifteen foot high ceilings! Designed for creative types with very spacious floor plans, Modern stainless steel appliances and a raw industrial feel. Perfect for entertaining, or recharging after a long day. Sip coffee on your private patio, or cook up a feast in your stainless kitchen. Large open floor plans with walk-in closets and washer/dryers in each home are a perfect canvas for you to customize. Central Air Conditioning and Heating. Located on Sunset Blvd with all the fun of Echo Park steps away. Walk to Guisado's Tacos, Bar Henry, Konbi, The Park's Finest, The Short Stop and Button Mash! Only a short Lyft to DTLA, or Silver Lake!

Most units include two parking spaces - perfect for guests, your significant other, your motorcycle. Also have a few EV charging spaces available.
Pet friendly apartments available with concrete floors and large patios for fido. Additional refundable pet deposit applies, but no pet rent!

We offer 1-year leases. Availability is limited so apply or call now for more information and make 1313 your new residence!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Residents encouraged to verify information with a site visit.
New Construction Townhouse Style Lofts Pre-Wired for Fiber Internet, Elevator, Onsite Manager, EV Charging Stalls, Double Height Ceilings, All Apartment Homes Offer Unique Floorplans, In-Unit Laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 have any available units?
1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 have?
Some of 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 offers parking.
Does 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 have a pool?
No, 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 have accessible units?
Yes, 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 has accessible units.
Does 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College