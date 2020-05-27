1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 204

Amenities

This townhouse style two bedroom two and a half bath offers an industrial vibe on the entry level with concrete floors, and half bath. Upstairs we find a soaring 15 foot ceiling with inviting hardwood floors with in-unit laundry, Central Air Conditioning and Heating, a full kitchen with stainless appliances and separate bedrooms with their own en-suite full baths. Brand new in 2019. Be among the first to call 1313 Sunset home! All floor plans, additional photos, and virtual walk-through available at 1313sunset.com.



New Construction! Fiber Internet with massive fifteen foot high ceilings! Designed for creative types with very spacious floor plans, Modern stainless steel appliances and a raw industrial feel. Perfect for entertaining, or recharging after a long day. Sip coffee on your private patio, or cook up a feast in your stainless kitchen. Large open floor plans with walk-in closets and washer/dryers in each home are a perfect canvas for you to customize. Central Air Conditioning and Heating. Located on Sunset Blvd with all the fun of Echo Park steps away. Walk to Guisado's Tacos, Bar Henry, Konbi, The Park's Finest, The Short Stop and Button Mash! Only a short Lyft to DTLA, or Silver Lake!



Most units include two parking spaces - perfect for guests, your significant other, your motorcycle. Also have a few EV charging spaces available.

Pet friendly apartments available with concrete floors and large patios for fido. Additional refundable pet deposit applies, but no pet rent!



We offer 1-year leases. Availability is limited so apply or call now for more information and make 1313 your new residence!

