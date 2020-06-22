All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:36 PM

1311 West 5TH Street

1311 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1311 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
2 Story DTLA Loft for Lease with 22 Foot Ceilings. The only one available and comes with 1 parking. Located in the Studio District of Downtown Los Angeles. Amenities include a 52-foot lap pool and a Jacuzzi spa along with open-air corridors that invite the best of Southern California's climate. A secure two-level subterranean garage is accessed via two elevators that open directly to each floor. An on-site 1,500 square foot fitness and recreation facility is furnished with state of the art equipment. A Night Attendant adds security, assistance and a sense of class. Residences are equipped with Eurotech washer/dryer units, stainless steel Frigidaire refrigerators and appliances. Each residence is wired for cable, satellite television and high-speed internet. Photos are of same/similar loft & faces north. Agents Remark

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 West 5TH Street have any available units?
1311 West 5TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 West 5TH Street have?
Some of 1311 West 5TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 West 5TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1311 West 5TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 West 5TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1311 West 5TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1311 West 5TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1311 West 5TH Street offers parking.
Does 1311 West 5TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 West 5TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 West 5TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 1311 West 5TH Street has a pool.
Does 1311 West 5TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1311 West 5TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 West 5TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 West 5TH Street has units with dishwashers.
