1311 West 5TH Street

Amenities
2 Story DTLA Loft for Lease with 22 Foot Ceilings. The only one available and comes with 1 parking. Located in the Studio District of Downtown Los Angeles. Amenities include a 52-foot lap pool and a Jacuzzi spa along with open-air corridors that invite the best of Southern California's climate. A secure two-level subterranean garage is accessed via two elevators that open directly to each floor. An on-site 1,500 square foot fitness and recreation facility is furnished with state of the art equipment. A Night Attendant adds security, assistance and a sense of class. Residences are equipped with Eurotech washer/dryer units, stainless steel Frigidaire refrigerators and appliances. Each residence is wired for cable, satellite television and high-speed internet. Photos are of same/similar loft & faces north. Agents Remark