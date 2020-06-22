1311 West 5TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

2 Story DTLA Loft for Lease with 22 Foot Ceilings. The only one available and comes with 1 parking. Located in the Studio District of Downtown Los Angeles. Amenities include a 52-foot lap pool and a Jacuzzi spa along with open-air corridors that invite the best of Southern California's climate. A secure two-level subterranean garage is accessed via two elevators that open directly to each floor. An on-site 1,500 square foot fitness and recreation facility is furnished with state of the art equipment. A Night Attendant adds security, assistance and a sense of class. Residences are equipped with Eurotech washer/dryer units, stainless steel Frigidaire refrigerators and appliances. Each residence is wired for cable, satellite television and high-speed internet. Photos are of same/similar loft & faces north. Agents Remark