1311 Venice Boulevard - 10
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:56 PM

1311 Venice Boulevard - 10

1311 Venice Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
SPRING SPECIAL!! APPLY TODAY!
PETS ARE WELCOME!
Amazing Venice Beach Location!!
Pool in building! Private patio in unit! Parking included!

Cats and dogs are welcome!

Newly remodeled unit!
Wood-like floors, gas heat, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, double sink in bathroom, lots of natural light!

Laundry Room On-site!
Online rent pay available!
Utilities included w/rent: Water, trash

Lease terms: 12 months
Security Deposit: One-month's rent

Note: All pictures are for marketing purposes. Each unit may be different

Contact us today for more info and to schedule a tour!
Great property in Venice Beach! Nearby to shops, restaurants, Abbot Kinney, Marina del Rey, Venice Canals and more!

Intercom access building

Pool and Laundry Room on-site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 have any available units?
1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 have?
Some of 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 offers parking.
Does 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 have a pool?
Yes, 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 has a pool.
Does 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 have accessible units?
No, 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Venice Boulevard - 10 does not have units with dishwashers.

