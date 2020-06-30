Rent Calculator
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:21 AM
13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE
13075 Pacific Promenade
·
No Longer Available
Location
13075 Pacific Promenade, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE have any available units?
13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE currently offering any rent specials?
13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE pet-friendly?
No, 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE offer parking?
No, 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE does not offer parking.
Does 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE have a pool?
No, 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE does not have a pool.
Does 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE have accessible units?
No, 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE does not have accessible units.
Does 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13075 PACIFIC PROMENADE does not have units with air conditioning.
