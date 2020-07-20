1306 W 76th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*UNIT #A* Completely remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Includes stove, microwave, dish washer and refrigerator. Central AC, LED lights, ceiling fans, Inside laundry hock up, porch, side dog run, front yard, landscaped. Proepty does not have garage or driveway, plenty of street parking. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN SOUTH LA, MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWN TOWN LA, BEACHES, UNIVERSITIES ETC.



*UNIDAD #A* Remodelado de 3 habitaciones, 2 baños. Incluye estufa, microondas, lavavajillas y frigorífico. Aire acondicionado central, luces LED, ventiladores de techo, lavandería interior, porche, pista lateral para perros, patio delantero. No tiene garaje ni camino de entrada, mucho espacio para estacionar en la calle.Convenientemente ubicado en el sur de Los Ángeles, a minutos de downtown LA, Las playas, universidades, etc.



*No section 8 application*

*$2,000 security deposit*

*small pets acceptable, breed restrictions*

*applicant must have proof of income*



PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 3/31/19 FROM 12 PM TO 5 PM.

FOR QUESTIONS, CALL AGENT @ 562-334-2142