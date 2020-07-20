All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:26 PM

1306 W 76th Street

1306 West 76th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1306 West 76th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*UNIT #A* Completely remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Includes stove, microwave, dish washer and refrigerator. Central AC, LED lights, ceiling fans, Inside laundry hock up, porch, side dog run, front yard, landscaped. Proepty does not have garage or driveway, plenty of street parking. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN SOUTH LA, MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWN TOWN LA, BEACHES, UNIVERSITIES ETC.

*UNIDAD #A* Remodelado de 3 habitaciones, 2 baños. Incluye estufa, microondas, lavavajillas y frigorífico. Aire acondicionado central, luces LED, ventiladores de techo, lavandería interior, porche, pista lateral para perros, patio delantero. No tiene garaje ni camino de entrada, mucho espacio para estacionar en la calle.Convenientemente ubicado en el sur de Los Ángeles, a minutos de downtown LA, Las playas, universidades, etc.

*No section 8 application*
*$2,000 security deposit*
*small pets acceptable, breed restrictions*
*applicant must have proof of income*

PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 3/31/19 FROM 12 PM TO 5 PM.
FOR QUESTIONS, CALL AGENT @ 562-334-2142

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 W 76th Street have any available units?
1306 W 76th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 W 76th Street have?
Some of 1306 W 76th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 W 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1306 W 76th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 W 76th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 W 76th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1306 W 76th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1306 W 76th Street offers parking.
Does 1306 W 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 W 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 W 76th Street have a pool?
No, 1306 W 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1306 W 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 1306 W 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 W 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 W 76th Street has units with dishwashers.
