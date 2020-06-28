Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1306 Montana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1306 Montana
Last updated November 1 2019 at 8:44 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1306 Montana
1306 Montana Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1306 Montana Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Stand alone unit. Shared back yard. Gas and electric included. Sweeping views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1306 Montana have any available units?
1306 Montana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1306 Montana currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Montana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Montana pet-friendly?
No, 1306 Montana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1306 Montana offer parking?
No, 1306 Montana does not offer parking.
Does 1306 Montana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Montana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Montana have a pool?
No, 1306 Montana does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Montana have accessible units?
No, 1306 Montana does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Montana have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Montana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Montana have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Montana does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College