Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13030 Roscoe Boulevard
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:10 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13030 Roscoe Boulevard
13030 Roscoe Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13030 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91352
North Hollywood
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1 bedroom + 1 bath studio is located in the heart of Sun Valley. Recently remodeled & ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13030 Roscoe Boulevard have any available units?
13030 Roscoe Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 13030 Roscoe Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13030 Roscoe Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13030 Roscoe Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13030 Roscoe Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 13030 Roscoe Boulevard offer parking?
No, 13030 Roscoe Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 13030 Roscoe Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13030 Roscoe Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13030 Roscoe Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13030 Roscoe Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13030 Roscoe Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13030 Roscoe Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13030 Roscoe Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 13030 Roscoe Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13030 Roscoe Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 13030 Roscoe Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
