1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue
1303 South Sycamore Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1303 South Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
