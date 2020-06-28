All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue

1303 South Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1303 South Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 South SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College