All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13020 Pacific Promenade #314.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13020 Pacific Promenade #314
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

13020 Pacific Promenade #314

13020 Pacific Promenade · (310) 984-9518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13020 Pacific Promenade, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
tennis court
Luxury Condo - 2bd+den / 2ba, best location in Playa Vista with view - 2bd+den/2ba loft with high ceilings, best location in Playa Vista, quiet with spectacular park-view, single-level unit, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances,ample dining and living space that opens to large covered patio with sunset views. Upgraded hardwood floors, fireplace, large windows. Separate office/den area, that could easily be converted to a third bedroom. Master suite with large dual sink en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom with extra closet space and built-ins. best 2 side by side parking spots in the building, washer and dryer in unit, central AC and Heating. Home is perched above existing Playa Vista shops, bank, restaurants and clinic, cross street from large parks, ample covered guess parking, short distance to club with pool, spa, gym, tennis court, library, play ground, and dog park.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pet friendly. Easy to show with short notice.
Equal Opportunity Housing. Prices and Availability Subject to Change

(RLNE2903679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 have any available units?
13020 Pacific Promenade #314 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 have?
Some of 13020 Pacific Promenade #314's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 currently offering any rent specials?
13020 Pacific Promenade #314 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 is pet friendly.
Does 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 offer parking?
Yes, 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 offers parking.
Does 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 have a pool?
Yes, 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 has a pool.
Does 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 have accessible units?
No, 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 does not have accessible units.
Does 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13020 Pacific Promenade #314 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 13020 Pacific Promenade #314?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Sofi at Topanga Canyon
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity