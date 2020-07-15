13020 Pacific Promenade #314

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance hot tub tennis court

Luxury Condo - 2bd+den / 2ba, best location in Playa Vista with view - 2bd+den/2ba loft with high ceilings, best location in Playa Vista, quiet with spectacular park-view, single-level unit, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances,ample dining and living space that opens to large covered patio with sunset views. Upgraded hardwood floors, fireplace, large windows. Separate office/den area, that could easily be converted to a third bedroom. Master suite with large dual sink en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom with extra closet space and built-ins. best 2 side by side parking spots in the building, washer and dryer in unit, central AC and Heating. Home is perched above existing Playa Vista shops, bank, restaurants and clinic, cross street from large parks, ample covered guess parking, short distance to club with pool, spa, gym, tennis court, library, play ground, and dog park.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pet friendly. Easy to show with short notice.

