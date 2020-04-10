1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors new construction parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Prime Exposition Park New 2018 Construction. Unit consists of a large 4bed + 3bath. Units have large open floor plans, high ceilings, and recessed lighting. Unit amenities include contemporary kitchens with new stainless steel appliances, new rainfall shower heads, built-in closets, central air conditioners controlled with a Nest thermostat and new washer/dryers. Gated Parking is provided on site with two (2) tandem reserved parking spaces per unit. Beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout excluding the tiled bathrooms. One (1) master suite. Centrally located a few blocks from USC, LA Coliseum, Natural History Museum, Rose Garden, California Science Center, USC Village Plaza, and the Expo Light Rail Station. Also for rent is the back units consisting of 3 bed + 3 Bath for $3300.