1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR

1302 W Martin Luther King · No Longer Available
Location

1302 W Martin Luther King, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Vermont Harbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Prime Exposition Park New 2018 Construction. Unit consists of a large 4bed + 3bath. Units have large open floor plans, high ceilings, and recessed lighting. Unit amenities include contemporary kitchens with new stainless steel appliances, new rainfall shower heads, built-in closets, central air conditioners controlled with a Nest thermostat and new washer/dryers. Gated Parking is provided on site with two (2) tandem reserved parking spaces per unit. Beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout excluding the tiled bathrooms. One (1) master suite. Centrally located a few blocks from USC, LA Coliseum, Natural History Museum, Rose Garden, California Science Center, USC Village Plaza, and the Expo Light Rail Station. Also for rent is the back units consisting of 3 bed + 3 Bath for $3300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR have any available units?
1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR have?
Some of 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR currently offering any rent specials?
1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR pet-friendly?
No, 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR offer parking?
Yes, 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR offers parking.
Does 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR have a pool?
No, 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR does not have a pool.
Does 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR have accessible units?
No, 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 W MARTIN LUTHER KING JR does not have units with dishwashers.
