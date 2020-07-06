Rent Calculator
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM
13010 ST GREENLEAF
13010 Greenleaf Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
13010 Greenleaf Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13010 ST GREENLEAF have any available units?
13010 ST GREENLEAF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 13010 ST GREENLEAF currently offering any rent specials?
13010 ST GREENLEAF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13010 ST GREENLEAF pet-friendly?
No, 13010 ST GREENLEAF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 13010 ST GREENLEAF offer parking?
Yes, 13010 ST GREENLEAF offers parking.
Does 13010 ST GREENLEAF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13010 ST GREENLEAF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13010 ST GREENLEAF have a pool?
No, 13010 ST GREENLEAF does not have a pool.
Does 13010 ST GREENLEAF have accessible units?
No, 13010 ST GREENLEAF does not have accessible units.
Does 13010 ST GREENLEAF have units with dishwashers?
No, 13010 ST GREENLEAF does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13010 ST GREENLEAF have units with air conditioning?
No, 13010 ST GREENLEAF does not have units with air conditioning.
