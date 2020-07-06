All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13010 ST GREENLEAF.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13010 ST GREENLEAF
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

13010 ST GREENLEAF

13010 Greenleaf Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13010 Greenleaf Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13010 ST GREENLEAF have any available units?
13010 ST GREENLEAF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 13010 ST GREENLEAF currently offering any rent specials?
13010 ST GREENLEAF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13010 ST GREENLEAF pet-friendly?
No, 13010 ST GREENLEAF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13010 ST GREENLEAF offer parking?
Yes, 13010 ST GREENLEAF offers parking.
Does 13010 ST GREENLEAF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13010 ST GREENLEAF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13010 ST GREENLEAF have a pool?
No, 13010 ST GREENLEAF does not have a pool.
Does 13010 ST GREENLEAF have accessible units?
No, 13010 ST GREENLEAF does not have accessible units.
Does 13010 ST GREENLEAF have units with dishwashers?
No, 13010 ST GREENLEAF does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13010 ST GREENLEAF have units with air conditioning?
No, 13010 ST GREENLEAF does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College