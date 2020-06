Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Must see Newly remodeled 3 Bed+ 2 Bath Huge Character Duplex in Longwood Highlands which feels like a home. This spacious unit includes all new windows throughout approx 1920 sqft, Large balcony, washer / dryer included, formal dining room along with a separate breakfast area. Available NOW plenty of street permit parking so that you can park near the front door. Amazing central location near everything.