All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13002 Riverside Dr 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13002 Riverside Dr 6
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

13002 Riverside Dr 6

13002 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13002 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13002 Riverside Dr - Property Id: 266853

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266853
Property Id 266853

(RLNE5724675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13002 Riverside Dr 6 have any available units?
13002 Riverside Dr 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13002 Riverside Dr 6 have?
Some of 13002 Riverside Dr 6's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13002 Riverside Dr 6 currently offering any rent specials?
13002 Riverside Dr 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13002 Riverside Dr 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13002 Riverside Dr 6 is pet friendly.
Does 13002 Riverside Dr 6 offer parking?
No, 13002 Riverside Dr 6 does not offer parking.
Does 13002 Riverside Dr 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13002 Riverside Dr 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13002 Riverside Dr 6 have a pool?
No, 13002 Riverside Dr 6 does not have a pool.
Does 13002 Riverside Dr 6 have accessible units?
No, 13002 Riverside Dr 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 13002 Riverside Dr 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13002 Riverside Dr 6 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College