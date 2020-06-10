Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13002 Riverside Dr 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13002 Riverside Dr 6
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13002 Riverside Dr 6
13002 Riverside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13002 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13002 Riverside Dr - Property Id: 266853
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266853
Property Id 266853
(RLNE5724675)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13002 Riverside Dr 6 have any available units?
13002 Riverside Dr 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13002 Riverside Dr 6 have?
Some of 13002 Riverside Dr 6's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13002 Riverside Dr 6 currently offering any rent specials?
13002 Riverside Dr 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13002 Riverside Dr 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13002 Riverside Dr 6 is pet friendly.
Does 13002 Riverside Dr 6 offer parking?
No, 13002 Riverside Dr 6 does not offer parking.
Does 13002 Riverside Dr 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13002 Riverside Dr 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13002 Riverside Dr 6 have a pool?
No, 13002 Riverside Dr 6 does not have a pool.
Does 13002 Riverside Dr 6 have accessible units?
No, 13002 Riverside Dr 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 13002 Riverside Dr 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13002 Riverside Dr 6 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College