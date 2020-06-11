All apartments in Los Angeles
130 S Coronado Street
130 S Coronado Street

130 South Coronado Street · No Longer Available
Location

130 South Coronado Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
media room
range
refrigerator
Welcome home to this cozy studio with an efficient layout that makes excellent use of space, brand new wood-like floors, and windows to let in light and open up the home. Stove and fridge included. Laundry in building. This well-located unit is centered between Koreatown, Filipinotown, Macarthur Park, Westlake, and Rampart Village and convenient to 101 and 110 FWYs, Original Tommy's Hamburgers, Smart & Final, STAPLES Center, LA Convention Center, GRAMMY Museum, The Orpheum Theatre, food, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 S Coronado Street have any available units?
130 S Coronado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 S Coronado Street have?
Some of 130 S Coronado Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 S Coronado Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 S Coronado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 S Coronado Street pet-friendly?
No, 130 S Coronado Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 130 S Coronado Street offer parking?
No, 130 S Coronado Street does not offer parking.
Does 130 S Coronado Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 S Coronado Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 S Coronado Street have a pool?
No, 130 S Coronado Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 S Coronado Street have accessible units?
No, 130 S Coronado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 S Coronado Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 S Coronado Street does not have units with dishwashers.
