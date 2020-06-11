130 S Coronado Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Welcome home to this cozy studio with an efficient layout that makes excellent use of space, brand new wood-like floors, and windows to let in light and open up the home. Stove and fridge included. Laundry in building. This well-located unit is centered between Koreatown, Filipinotown, Macarthur Park, Westlake, and Rampart Village and convenient to 101 and 110 FWYs, Original Tommy's Hamburgers, Smart & Final, STAPLES Center, LA Convention Center, GRAMMY Museum, The Orpheum Theatre, food, shopping, and more!