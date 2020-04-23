12963 RUNWAY Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access media room pet friendly

Located in the heart of Playa Vista, this luxurious south facing, top floor unit boasts real hardwood flooring and travertine tile upstairs and plush carpeting in the downstairs bedrooms, arched windows, vaulted ceilings, a cozy gas fireplace and plantation shutters. Overlooking the Concert Park, Retail Shops, and the Westchester/Playa Bluffs. A short walking or biking distance to shops, restaurants, Whole Foods, Banks, Starbucks, the Los Angeles headquarters of Google, Facebook, Fullscreen, The Honest Company, IMAX, and more. Close to beach, nature parks, walking trails, freeways, and LAX. Community also includes video screening room and dog and sports park. Rent includes access to the community resort, gym, pool spa, business office and includes high speed internet, cable, trash, sewer, water, HOA. Underground tandem parking. Small storage locker also available. Tenant pays for Electricity & Gas