Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

12963 RUNWAY Road

12963 Runway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12963 Runway Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Located in the heart of Playa Vista, this luxurious south facing, top floor unit boasts real hardwood flooring and travertine tile upstairs and plush carpeting in the downstairs bedrooms, arched windows, vaulted ceilings, a cozy gas fireplace and plantation shutters. Overlooking the Concert Park, Retail Shops, and the Westchester/Playa Bluffs. A short walking or biking distance to shops, restaurants, Whole Foods, Banks, Starbucks, the Los Angeles headquarters of Google, Facebook, Fullscreen, The Honest Company, IMAX, and more. Close to beach, nature parks, walking trails, freeways, and LAX. Community also includes video screening room and dog and sports park. Rent includes access to the community resort, gym, pool spa, business office and includes high speed internet, cable, trash, sewer, water, HOA. Underground tandem parking. Small storage locker also available. Tenant pays for Electricity & Gas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12963 RUNWAY Road have any available units?
12963 RUNWAY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12963 RUNWAY Road have?
Some of 12963 RUNWAY Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12963 RUNWAY Road currently offering any rent specials?
12963 RUNWAY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12963 RUNWAY Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12963 RUNWAY Road is pet friendly.
Does 12963 RUNWAY Road offer parking?
Yes, 12963 RUNWAY Road offers parking.
Does 12963 RUNWAY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12963 RUNWAY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12963 RUNWAY Road have a pool?
Yes, 12963 RUNWAY Road has a pool.
Does 12963 RUNWAY Road have accessible units?
No, 12963 RUNWAY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12963 RUNWAY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12963 RUNWAY Road has units with dishwashers.
