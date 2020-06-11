1296 W 37th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 08/10/20 Nice 3B3B Apartment near USC campus - Property Id: 231939



One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)

Room type: 3 Bed 3 Bath

Rent: From $1,474 per person per month, $200 extra if share this room with another person.



Amenities:

? 4-minute walk to the Smart Final

? Utilities included (electricity, gas, internet, and water)

? AC

? Fridge

? Stove

? Oven

? Microwave

? Fully Furnished apartment with an equipped kitchen, a couch, and a dining table. A Bed, a desk, and a chair are provided in the bedroom

? Washer/Dryer

? On-Site Parking



Services:

? Tripalink Shuttle Bus

? Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom)

? Brand-new bedding essentials

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231939

Property Id 231939



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5602185)