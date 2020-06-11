All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1296 West 37th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 08/10/20 Nice 3B3B Apartment near USC campus - Property Id: 231939

One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)
Room type: 3 Bed 3 Bath
Rent: From $1,474 per person per month, $200 extra if share this room with another person.

Amenities:
? 4-minute walk to the Smart Final
? Utilities included (electricity, gas, internet, and water)
? AC
? Fridge
? Stove
? Oven
? Microwave
? Fully Furnished apartment with an equipped kitchen, a couch, and a dining table. A Bed, a desk, and a chair are provided in the bedroom
? Washer/Dryer
? On-Site Parking

Services:
? Tripalink Shuttle Bus
? Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom)
? Brand-new bedding essentials
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231939
Property Id 231939

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5602185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1296 W 37th Pl have any available units?
1296 W 37th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1296 W 37th Pl have?
Some of 1296 W 37th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1296 W 37th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1296 W 37th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1296 W 37th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1296 W 37th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1296 W 37th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1296 W 37th Pl offers parking.
Does 1296 W 37th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1296 W 37th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1296 W 37th Pl have a pool?
No, 1296 W 37th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1296 W 37th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1296 W 37th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1296 W 37th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1296 W 37th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

