12940 Gilmore Avenue

Adorable Home, 3 Bedroom + Convertible Den/Office/Formal Dining Room, & 1.5 Bathrooms. Hardwood Floors. New Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Stove included. Built-In Remote Controlled Home Smart Security System-Optional. On-Site Fast EV-Charging station (220V 20Amp) for Electric Vehicle Owners! Huge Private Enclosed Backyard and Back Patio/Porch are great for BBQ, Outdoor Fire Pit, and for general Entertaining. Close to Marina Del Rey and Boat Docks, Glen Alla Family Park, Shopping, Dining, Public Transport, Movie Theaters, Schools, Hospitals, & LAX Airport. Easy access to 90 and 405 freeways.

Available Date: MARCH 14, 2020