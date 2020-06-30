All apartments in Los Angeles
12940 Gilmore Avenue

Location

12940 Gilmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Adorable Home, 3 Bedroom + Convertible Den/Office/Formal Dining Room, & 1.5 Bathrooms. Hardwood Floors. New Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Stove included. Built-In Remote Controlled Home Smart Security System-Optional. On-Site Fast EV-Charging station (220V 20Amp) for Electric Vehicle Owners! Huge Private Enclosed Backyard and Back Patio/Porch are great for BBQ, Outdoor Fire Pit, and for general Entertaining. Close to Marina Del Rey and Boat Docks, Glen Alla Family Park, Shopping, Dining, Public Transport, Movie Theaters, Schools, Hospitals, & LAX Airport. Easy access to 90 and 405 freeways.
Available Date: MARCH 14, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12940 Gilmore Avenue have any available units?
12940 Gilmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12940 Gilmore Avenue have?
Some of 12940 Gilmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12940 Gilmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12940 Gilmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12940 Gilmore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12940 Gilmore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12940 Gilmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12940 Gilmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 12940 Gilmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12940 Gilmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12940 Gilmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 12940 Gilmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12940 Gilmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12940 Gilmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12940 Gilmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12940 Gilmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.

