Last updated January 14 2020 at 3:32 AM
1 of 9
12931 Calvert St
12931 Calvert Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12931 Calvert Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1700; Parking: 5 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $3500.00; IMRID18970
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12931 Calvert St have any available units?
12931 Calvert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12931 Calvert St have?
Some of 12931 Calvert St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12931 Calvert St currently offering any rent specials?
12931 Calvert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12931 Calvert St pet-friendly?
No, 12931 Calvert St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12931 Calvert St offer parking?
Yes, 12931 Calvert St offers parking.
Does 12931 Calvert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12931 Calvert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12931 Calvert St have a pool?
Yes, 12931 Calvert St has a pool.
Does 12931 Calvert St have accessible units?
No, 12931 Calvert St does not have accessible units.
Does 12931 Calvert St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12931 Calvert St has units with dishwashers.
