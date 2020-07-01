All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 3 2019 at 3:06 PM

12920 RUNWAY Road

12920 Runway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12920 Runway Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
green community
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Modern top floor, single level 3 bedroom condo with open floor plan in the Primera Terra complex that was built in 2011 and is LEED certified with energy saving feature. Hardwood floors in the living and dining areas. Kitchen with granite countertops, designer cabinets and backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances. Large west-facing patio off the dining area. 2 side by side parking spaces and extra storage in the garage. Parking spaces have their own designated EV charging station. Centrally located to all the shops, restaurants and the Resort. All Playa Vista amenities including basic cable, Internet, access to Resort and Centerpoint club are included in your rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12920 RUNWAY Road have any available units?
12920 RUNWAY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12920 RUNWAY Road have?
Some of 12920 RUNWAY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12920 RUNWAY Road currently offering any rent specials?
12920 RUNWAY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12920 RUNWAY Road pet-friendly?
No, 12920 RUNWAY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12920 RUNWAY Road offer parking?
Yes, 12920 RUNWAY Road offers parking.
Does 12920 RUNWAY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12920 RUNWAY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12920 RUNWAY Road have a pool?
Yes, 12920 RUNWAY Road has a pool.
Does 12920 RUNWAY Road have accessible units?
No, 12920 RUNWAY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12920 RUNWAY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12920 RUNWAY Road has units with dishwashers.

