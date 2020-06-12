12920 RUNWAY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator green community parking pool garage internet access

Modern top floor, single level 3 bedroom condo with open floor plan in the Primera Terra complex that was built in 2011 and is LEED certified with energy saving feature. Hardwood floors in the living and dining areas. Kitchen with granite countertops, designer cabinets and backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances. Large west-facing patio off the dining area. 2 side by side parking spaces and extra storage in the garage. Parking spaces have their own designated EV charging station. Centrally located to all the shops, restaurants and the Resort. All Playa Vista amenities including basic cable, Internet, access to Resort and Centerpoint club are included in your rent.