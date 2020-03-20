All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12917 ADDISON Street

12917 W Addison St · No Longer Available
Location

12917 W Addison St, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great opportunity to lease a compound right in the city!Lovely one story 4 bedroom main home and two separate one bedroom casitas.Use the guest houses as offices or for family and friend visits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12917 ADDISON Street have any available units?
12917 ADDISON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 12917 ADDISON Street currently offering any rent specials?
12917 ADDISON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12917 ADDISON Street pet-friendly?
No, 12917 ADDISON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12917 ADDISON Street offer parking?
Yes, 12917 ADDISON Street does offer parking.
Does 12917 ADDISON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12917 ADDISON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12917 ADDISON Street have a pool?
Yes, 12917 ADDISON Street has a pool.
Does 12917 ADDISON Street have accessible units?
No, 12917 ADDISON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12917 ADDISON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12917 ADDISON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12917 ADDISON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12917 ADDISON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
