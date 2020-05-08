Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12904 West MARCO Place
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12904 West MARCO Place
12904 Marco Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12904 Marco Place, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic studio unit in Mar Vista, close to everything. Unit was recently updated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12904 West MARCO Place have any available units?
12904 West MARCO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 12904 West MARCO Place currently offering any rent specials?
12904 West MARCO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12904 West MARCO Place pet-friendly?
No, 12904 West MARCO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12904 West MARCO Place offer parking?
Yes, 12904 West MARCO Place offers parking.
Does 12904 West MARCO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12904 West MARCO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12904 West MARCO Place have a pool?
No, 12904 West MARCO Place does not have a pool.
Does 12904 West MARCO Place have accessible units?
No, 12904 West MARCO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12904 West MARCO Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12904 West MARCO Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12904 West MARCO Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12904 West MARCO Place does not have units with air conditioning.
