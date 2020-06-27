All apartments in Los Angeles
1286 Riverrock Road
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:52 PM

1286 Riverrock Road

1286 Riverrock Road · No Longer Available
Location

1286 Riverrock Road, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1286 Riverrock Road have any available units?
1286 Riverrock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1286 Riverrock Road currently offering any rent specials?
1286 Riverrock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1286 Riverrock Road pet-friendly?
No, 1286 Riverrock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1286 Riverrock Road offer parking?
No, 1286 Riverrock Road does not offer parking.
Does 1286 Riverrock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1286 Riverrock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1286 Riverrock Road have a pool?
No, 1286 Riverrock Road does not have a pool.
Does 1286 Riverrock Road have accessible units?
No, 1286 Riverrock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1286 Riverrock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1286 Riverrock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1286 Riverrock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1286 Riverrock Road does not have units with air conditioning.

