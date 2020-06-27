Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1286 Riverrock Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1286 Riverrock Road
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1286 Riverrock Road
1286 Riverrock Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1286 Riverrock Road, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1286 Riverrock Road have any available units?
1286 Riverrock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1286 Riverrock Road currently offering any rent specials?
1286 Riverrock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1286 Riverrock Road pet-friendly?
No, 1286 Riverrock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1286 Riverrock Road offer parking?
No, 1286 Riverrock Road does not offer parking.
Does 1286 Riverrock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1286 Riverrock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1286 Riverrock Road have a pool?
No, 1286 Riverrock Road does not have a pool.
Does 1286 Riverrock Road have accessible units?
No, 1286 Riverrock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1286 Riverrock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1286 Riverrock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1286 Riverrock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1286 Riverrock Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College