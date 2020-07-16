All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12855 ST PARKYNS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12855 ST PARKYNS
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

12855 ST PARKYNS

12855 Parkyns Street · (323) 842-2527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12855 Parkyns Street, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$50,000

6 Bed · 12 Bath · 10299 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
putting green
garage
sauna
tennis court
**Looking for a 6-month lease** This coveted Brentwood Park North of Sunset location is perfect for those seeking privacy and a peaceful setting. Newly remodeled in 2017 & 2019 and set on a flat lot, this property features a paddle/tennis court, basketball court, putting green, swimming pool with waterfall & expansive lawn. It also features an elegant living room w/ fireplace & spacious dining room, chef's kitchen w/ Italian cabinets & Miele appliances, a great room with bar that opens to a loggia with views of the grounds. Master suite includes; sitting area, gym, steam shower, sauna, walk-in closets & dual bathrooms. Basement features a game room with bar and maid's quarters. Additionally, the home has an elevator which services all 3 floors. Full smart home automation capabilities, a 10-car motor court, 3-car garage, & catering kitchen w/ separate access for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12855 ST PARKYNS have any available units?
12855 ST PARKYNS has a unit available for $50,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12855 ST PARKYNS have?
Some of 12855 ST PARKYNS's amenities include putting green, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12855 ST PARKYNS currently offering any rent specials?
12855 ST PARKYNS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12855 ST PARKYNS pet-friendly?
No, 12855 ST PARKYNS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12855 ST PARKYNS offer parking?
Yes, 12855 ST PARKYNS offers parking.
Does 12855 ST PARKYNS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12855 ST PARKYNS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12855 ST PARKYNS have a pool?
Yes, 12855 ST PARKYNS has a pool.
Does 12855 ST PARKYNS have accessible units?
No, 12855 ST PARKYNS does not have accessible units.
Does 12855 ST PARKYNS have units with dishwashers?
No, 12855 ST PARKYNS does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 12855 ST PARKYNS?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
9337 National Blvd
9337 National Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity