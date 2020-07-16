12855 ST PARKYNS

Amenities
**Looking for a 6-month lease** This coveted Brentwood Park North of Sunset location is perfect for those seeking privacy and a peaceful setting. Newly remodeled in 2017 & 2019 and set on a flat lot, this property features a paddle/tennis court, basketball court, putting green, swimming pool with waterfall & expansive lawn. It also features an elegant living room w/ fireplace & spacious dining room, chef's kitchen w/ Italian cabinets & Miele appliances, a great room with bar that opens to a loggia with views of the grounds. Master suite includes; sitting area, gym, steam shower, sauna, walk-in closets & dual bathrooms. Basement features a game room with bar and maid's quarters. Additionally, the home has an elevator which services all 3 floors. Full smart home automation capabilities, a 10-car motor court, 3-car garage, & catering kitchen w/ separate access for entertaining.