1285 River Rock Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 game room parking playground pool garage hot tub

Extremely Large Townhouse in Gated Community that features AC and 2 car Garage! - This is a beautiful 1,740 square foot 3 bd, 2.5 baths + a bonus room tri-level townhome which features a huge layout plan. Nestled in a great gated community which features playgrounds and a hot tub/spa area. The kitchen features a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher. The master features a walk in closet and gorgeous master bathroom which features a double sink, separate tub and stand up shower. The two additional rooms are a great space and have vibrant natural lighting. Bonus room is located on the garage level and is a great space for an additional living space, game room, or office space. The unit comes with an attached two a car garage with a washer/dryer hook ups. Please contact the office to schedule an appointment.



Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;

No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;

Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat;

Smoking: Non-smoking property



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Townhome

Year Built: 2005

Utilities Included: Trash

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave & Refrigerator

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Carpet

Yard: None

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee

Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

Showing Instructions: Contact Beach Cities Management to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



HOA INSTRUCTIONS

HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner

Move-In Fee: $0

Move-Out Fee: $0

HOA form needs to be filled out before move-in.



