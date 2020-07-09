All apartments in Los Angeles
1285 River Rock Road
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1285 River Rock Road

1285 Riverrock Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1285 Riverrock Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Extremely Large Townhouse in Gated Community that features AC and 2 car Garage! - This is a beautiful 1,740 square foot 3 bd, 2.5 baths + a bonus room tri-level townhome which features a huge layout plan. Nestled in a great gated community which features playgrounds and a hot tub/spa area. The kitchen features a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher. The master features a walk in closet and gorgeous master bathroom which features a double sink, separate tub and stand up shower. The two additional rooms are a great space and have vibrant natural lighting. Bonus room is located on the garage level and is a great space for an additional living space, game room, or office space. The unit comes with an attached two a car garage with a washer/dryer hook ups. Please contact the office to schedule an appointment.

Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;
No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat;
Smoking: Non-smoking property

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Townhome
Year Built: 2005
Utilities Included: Trash
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave & Refrigerator
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Carpet
Yard: None
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
Showing Instructions: Contact Beach Cities Management to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: $0
Move-Out Fee: $0
HOA form needs to be filled out before move-in.

(RLNE5799664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

