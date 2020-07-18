All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:29 PM

12830 Burbank Boulevard

12830 Burbank Boulevard · (818) 512-4226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12830 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Great 3rd floor unit with 2 convenient parking spots. Wood-like floors throughout. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops. Two nice size bathrooms that have been well-maintained. Master suite has a great walk-in closet and it's own private bathroom. One of the best complexes in all of Valley Village boasting beautiful landscaped grounds, a recreation room (that you can reserve for your own private events), gym, sauna, resort like swimming pool and spa. Great access to several different forms of public transportation including the high speed busway, and subway. Walking distance to Valley College and a quick drive to all of the studios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12830 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
12830 Burbank Boulevard has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12830 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 12830 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12830 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12830 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12830 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 12830 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12830 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12830 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 12830 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12830 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12830 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 12830 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 12830 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12830 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12830 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 12830 Burbank Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
