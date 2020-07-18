12830 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Great 3rd floor unit with 2 convenient parking spots. Wood-like floors throughout. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops. Two nice size bathrooms that have been well-maintained. Master suite has a great walk-in closet and it's own private bathroom. One of the best complexes in all of Valley Village boasting beautiful landscaped grounds, a recreation room (that you can reserve for your own private events), gym, sauna, resort like swimming pool and spa. Great access to several different forms of public transportation including the high speed busway, and subway. Walking distance to Valley College and a quick drive to all of the studios.